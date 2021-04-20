Homeward bound migrant worker of Odisha dies in train from Gujarat

A 39-year-old migrant worker, who was returning from Surat in Gujarat to Odisha's Ganjam district, died in a train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Tuesday.

GRP personnel recovered the body of the deceased, identified as Biswanath Jena of Khandadeuli village in Ganjam block, from a coach of the Ahmedabad-Puri express train when it reached the Berhampur railway station on Tuesday morning, ''We can't rule out his death due to Covid-19. The exact cause of the death will be known only after post-mortem examination. It will be conducted following Covid-19 protocols,'' inspector in-charge, GRP Berhampur, Jyoti Prakash Nayak, said.

Biswanath along with several others had boarded the train at Surat to return home amid the surge of coronavirus cases in the textile city of Gujarat.

''His health condition was normal when we began our journey from Surat. But he started suffering from loose motion in the train. He died on Monday night,'' said a passenger who accompanied Jena.

The police detained some of his co-passengers who will undergo the Covid-19 test.

Biswanath had gone to Surat in November last year to work in a textile mill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)