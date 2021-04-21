China blue-chip shares end higher on healthcare, banking gains
China shares ended higher on Wednesday with healthcare and banking stocks leading the gains, following upbeat quarterly earnings reports. ** The blue-chip's banking sector sub-index was higher by 1.79%, and the healthcare sub-index up 2.19%. ** Shenzhen shares in Ping An Bank Co Ltd rose by 6.09% to 23.01 yuan, posting its best daily performance since March 3.Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:03 IST
China shares ended higher on Wednesday with healthcare and banking stocks leading the gains, following upbeat quarterly earnings reports. ** The Shanghai Composite index closed flat at 3,472.93, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.3%. ** The blue-chip's banking sector sub-index was higher by 1.79%, and the healthcare sub-index up 2.19%. ** Lenders gained after some banks posted upbeat quarterly results. ** Shenzhen shares in Ping An Bank Co Ltd rose by 6.09% to 23.01 yuan, posting its best daily performance since March 3. ** The bank posted a 18.5% jump in net profit in the January-March quarter. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.22% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.721%. ** The sector's performance also shrugged off overnight comments from a senior banking regulator, who urged banks to prepare for a rebound in bad loans and fully evaluate such risks. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.06%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 2.03%. ** So far this week, the market capitalisation of the Shanghai stock index has risen by 1.33% to 40.64 trillion yuan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular
China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 32 a day earlier
Japan urges China to take concrete action on Uighur issue
China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular
China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular