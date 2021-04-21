Left Menu

The Beauty Co. introduces D'Wine Collection - adding wine to your skincare routine

The Beauty Co., a skincare and grooming brand for the young discerning women, introduce their new collection, D'Wine. The collection has been curated with a rare combination which is filled with the goodness of real wine and berries extract, carefully crafted and mindfully made with love to suit every woman's needs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:29 IST
D'Wine Kit. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Beauty Co., a skincare and grooming brand for the young discerning women, introduce their new collection, D'Wine. The collection has been curated with a rare combination which is filled with the goodness of real wine and berries extract, carefully crafted and mindfully made with love to suit every woman's needs. Made from natural ingredients, these products are pure, gentle, easy-to-use in the dressing room and sometimes even on the go!

The Beauty Co.'s D'Wine skincare products are not only enriched with real wine, but with natural ingredients like pomegranate, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry extracts to provide an all-in-one solution for all your skin problems. The core ingredient, red wine is carefully packed into each piece, catering to an ideal go-to skincare routine. With antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, it protects the skin from infections and breakouts. The products contain antioxidants such as Resveratrol, Tannin and Flavonoid to combat toxins and impart radiance.

Also, it tightens the sagging skin and strengthen elastic fibers, pertaining to a good, plump and youthful look. Because of the lightweight and chic packaging, the products are convenient to carry while travelling, allowing every woman to keep killing it with her own personal style. Suraj Vazirani, Founder & CEO of The Beauty Co. said, "We are really excited to launch our exclusive D'Wine range of products that offers all-in-one solution combination for all your skin-related problems. Sensing a clear shift towards a demand for hundred percent natural skin care solutions, we have come up with a wide bouquet of products made with rigorously researched natural ingredients under this product range. At Beauty Co., we remain committed to provide our consumers one-of-a-kind combination of ultra-luxurious skincare products infused with real wine & berries extract for the care they deserve."

Check out the products that the D'Wine collection consists of: 1. Face wash

Possesses anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory & astringent properties controls acne, pimples & premature signs of aging Improves skin firmness & elasticity

Imparts youthful radiance 2. Lip scrub

Lightens smokers' lips Exfoliates dead, flaky skin from lips

Heals chapped lips, removes tanned skin Leaves lips moist & soft

3. Face scrub Exfoliates dead skin cells

Revives original tone & texture of the skin Clears skin pores & fights acne

Imparts perfect, polished look to the skin 4. Face gel cream

Possesses anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory & astringent properties controls acne, pimples & premature signs of aging Improves skin firmness & elasticity

Imparts youthful radiance 5. Face gel mask

Re-energizes dull, tired skin Provides soothing & cooling effect

Works on fine lines & saggy skin Provides instant glow to the skin

6. Bath salt Calms your skin, body & mind

Eliminates toxins from the skin Relieves body pain & sore muscles

Refreshes after a tiring day 7. Body wash

Cleanses skin & safeguards it from further damage Hydrates & replenishes dry & rough skin Works on fine lines & wrinkles

Renders soft, smooth & healthy skin Shop amazing products from our extensive collection on Nykaa.com, thebeautyco.in and all the leading e-commerce platforms.

The Beauty Co. is a company that appreciates empowered women who show confidence in every stride. To complement their beauty, grace, and charm, the company offers a premium range of grooming products for women that will boost their confidence at every stage. The Beauty Co. is an experience in self-love. The feeling of that well-deserved down time, that sweet-smelling pick me up and that boost of confidence that comes from feeling good. The brand believes in keeping your skin healthy through the use of natural ingredients and preventing skin issues from occurring in the first place. The products are carefully crafted and mindfully made with love to suit every woman's needs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

