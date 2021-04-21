Left Menu

Farm exports up 16.88 pc in Apr-Feb FY21

India exported agricultural commodities worth Rs 2.74 lakh crore till February of the 2020-21 fiscal, up by 16.88 per cent from Rs 2.31 lakh crore in the year-ago period, notwithstanding the pandemic, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:23 IST
Farm exports up 16.88 pc in Apr-Feb FY21

India exported agricultural commodities worth Rs 2.74 lakh crore till February of the 2020-21 fiscal, up by 16.88 per cent from Rs 2.31 lakh crore in the year-ago period, notwithstanding the pandemic, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Similarly, imports of agriculture and allied commodities increased by 3 per cent to Rs 1,41,034 crore during April-February period of 2020-21 from 1,37,014 crore in the year-ago period. Despite COVID-19, balance of trade in agriculture has favourably increased to Rs 1,32,579.69 crore from Rs 93,907.76 crore in the said period. ''India has consistently maintained trade surplus in the agricultural products over the years. ...Even during the difficult time of the pandemic, India took care not to disturb the world food supply chain and continued to export,'' the agriculture ministry said in a statement. During April-February of the 2020-21 fiscal, the country exported agri-commodities worth Rs 2.74 lakh crore as against Rs 2.31 lakh crore in the same period of the previous year. Among agri-commodities exported, wheat shipments rose in terms of value to Rs 3,283 crore in April-February from Rs 425 crore in the year-ago period. On specific demand from countries, NAFED has exported 50,000 tonnes wheat to Afghanistan and 40,000 tonnes to Lebanon under government-to-government arrangement. In case of non-basmati rice export, the ministry said the shipments increased to Rs 30,277 crore in April-February of 2020-21 from Rs 13,030 crore in the year-ago period. This increase in rice exports was on account of multiple factors, mainly India capturing new markets like Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, Brazil, Chile, and Puerto Rico. Exports were also made to Togo, Senegal, Malaysia, Madagascar, Iraq, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Vietnam, Tanzania and Madagascar, it said. Soyameal exports rose to Rs 7,224 crore till February of the 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 3,087 crore earlier. Spices, raw cotton, fresh and processed vegetables are some other commodities that witnessed positive growth in the said period. India's agricultural and allied exports during the entire 2019-20 fiscal was Rs 2.52 lakh crore, while imports were at Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man bludgeons sister to death in Beed district

A 28-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death by her brother and his friend at a village in Maharashtras Beed district, police said on Wednesday.The victim Shital Laxman Chaudhari was alleged killed by her brother Dinkar Gorakh Gavhane and hi...

COVID-19: Centre, State govt must provide free vaccination for all as 'welfare measure', says DK Shivakumar

As everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday demanded free vaccination for all eligible candidates as a welfare measure. Taking to Twitte...

ReNew Power commissions 105 MW solar project in Gujarat

ReNew Power on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 105 megawatt MW solar generation facility in Gujarat.The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd GUVNL to provide clean electricity to the state at...

With uninterrupted power supply to hospitals & labs, discoms playing key role in fight against COVID

Apart from frontline workers and other corona warriors, power discoms are also playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and other essent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021