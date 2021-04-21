Farm exports up 16.88 pc in Apr-Feb FY21

India exported agricultural commodities worth Rs 2.74 lakh crore till February of the 2020-21 fiscal, up by 16.88 per cent from Rs 2.31 lakh crore in the year-ago period, notwithstanding the pandemic, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Similarly, imports of agriculture and allied commodities increased by 3 per cent to Rs 1,41,034 crore during April-February period of 2020-21 from 1,37,014 crore in the year-ago period. Despite COVID-19, balance of trade in agriculture has favourably increased to Rs 1,32,579.69 crore from Rs 93,907.76 crore in the said period. ''India has consistently maintained trade surplus in the agricultural products over the years. ...Even during the difficult time of the pandemic, India took care not to disturb the world food supply chain and continued to export,'' the agriculture ministry said in a statement. During April-February of the 2020-21 fiscal, the country exported agri-commodities worth Rs 2.74 lakh crore as against Rs 2.31 lakh crore in the same period of the previous year. Among agri-commodities exported, wheat shipments rose in terms of value to Rs 3,283 crore in April-February from Rs 425 crore in the year-ago period. On specific demand from countries, NAFED has exported 50,000 tonnes wheat to Afghanistan and 40,000 tonnes to Lebanon under government-to-government arrangement. In case of non-basmati rice export, the ministry said the shipments increased to Rs 30,277 crore in April-February of 2020-21 from Rs 13,030 crore in the year-ago period. This increase in rice exports was on account of multiple factors, mainly India capturing new markets like Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, Brazil, Chile, and Puerto Rico. Exports were also made to Togo, Senegal, Malaysia, Madagascar, Iraq, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Vietnam, Tanzania and Madagascar, it said. Soyameal exports rose to Rs 7,224 crore till February of the 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 3,087 crore earlier. Spices, raw cotton, fresh and processed vegetables are some other commodities that witnessed positive growth in the said period. India's agricultural and allied exports during the entire 2019-20 fiscal was Rs 2.52 lakh crore, while imports were at Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

