Airlines cut global traffic forecast on recovery setbacks

Airlines cut global traffic forecast on recovery setbacksReuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:50 IST
Air traffic will recover more slowly than previously expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccination delays and government "risk aversion" slows market opening, global airlines body IATA said on Wednesday.
Global traffic this year will amount to 43% of pre-crisis levels based on passenger numbers and distance flown, the International Air Transport Association said, below the 51% it had forecast late last year.
