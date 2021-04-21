Left Menu

Airlines cut global traffic forecast on recovery setbacks

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:50 IST
Airlines cut global traffic forecast on recovery setbacks

Air traffic will recover more slowly than previously expected from the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccination delays and government "risk aversion" slows market opening, global airlines body IATA said on Wednesday.

Global traffic this year will amount to 43% of pre-crisis levels based on passenger numbers and distance flown, the International Air Transport Association said, below the 51% it had forecast late last year.

Also Read: Domestic passenger traffic in India was 30.8% less in Feb: IATA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • IATA

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to launch probe of Minneapolis police after George Floyd murder-reports

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis, U.S. media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The expected announcement by Attorney General Merr...

Poland to ease COVID-19 curbs in some regions from April 26

Poland will lift restrictions in some regions from April 26, the health minister said on Wednesday, as daily COVID-19 case numbers start to fall. Children in the first three years of primary school will return to school for some lessons in ...

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible: Election Commission tells TMC.

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible Election Commission tells TMC....

Real estate, construction jobs witness slow but steady recovery: Report

Even as there was huge impact on the hiring activities in the real estate and construction sectors during initial months of lockdown last year, there has been gradual improvement since the easing of restrictions that resulted in slow and st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021