Govt releases COVID data showing severity, demography of victims in second wave same as first

Bhushan further shared data which showed that in those aged 30 and above, 67.5 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 69.18 per cent cases registered in second wave. In the age group 30-40 years, 21.05 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 21.15 per cent cases were registered in the second wave.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:09 IST
The health ministry on Wednesday released a slew of comparative data, showing that the severity, virulence and demography of the victims in the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 are about the same as the first wave.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 146 districts reported COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent, while 274 districts reported case positivity between 5 and 15 per cent.

The release of the statistics follows growing panic in the country over concerns that the second wave is somehow more powerful and could cause greater havoc.

According to the figures shared by Bhushan, 4.03 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave in those below 10 years, while 2.97 per cent cases were registered in the second wave.

''In the age group 10-20 years, 8.07 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 8.50 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. In the age group 20-30 years, 20.41 per cent cases were reported in the first wave, while 19.35 per cent cases ere registered in the second wave,'' he said. On being asked ''how did we miss such a huge impending second wave and why it has caught us unawares'', Bhushan said, ''Today is not the time to go into why did we miss or did we miss, did we prepare. Today is the time to jointly face the pandemic and once we emerge from it successfully, then probably with the advantage of hindsight sitting with you and other experts we would be able to deliberate on this.'' ''Today all the energies of the Union and the state government are focused in a collaborative manner to tackle this, save precious lives and to ensure our health system is strengthened,'' he added. Bhushan further shared data which showed that in those aged 30 and above, 67.5 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 69.18 per cent cases registered in second wave. In the age group 30-40 years, 21.05 per cent COVID-19 cases were reported in the first wave, while 21.15 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. While 17.16 per cent cases were reported in the first wave in the 40-50 years age group, 17.50 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. In the age group 50-60 years, 14.80 per cent cases were reported in the first wave and 15.07 per cent cases in the second wave. In the 60-70 years age group, 9.01 per cent cases were reported in the first wave and 9.99 per cent cases in the second. At least 4.17 per cent cases were reported in the 70-80 years age group in the first wave, while 4.19 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. In the age group of above 80 years, 1.31 per cent cases were reported in the first wave, while 1.28 per cent cases were registered in the second wave. Age-wise comparison of deaths in 2020 and 2021 showed that 0.27 per cent COVID-19 deaths were reported in the first wave in those below 10 years, while 0.34 per cent fatalities were registered in the second wave.

In the age group 10-20 years, 0.53 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave and 0.31 per cent in the second wave. In the 20-30 years age group, 2.08 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave, while 1.72 per cent fatalities were registered in the second wave.

At least 5.27 per cent deaths were reported in the 30-40 years age group in the first wave, while 5.39 per cent fatalities were registered in the second wave.

In the age group 40-50 years, 11.98 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave, while 10.82 per cent fatalities were registered in the second wave.

In the age group 50-60 years, 23.29 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave, while 21.23 per cent fatalities were registered in the second wave.

While 28.76 per cent deaths were reported in the 60-70 years age group in the first wave, 28.21 per cent fatalities were registered in the second wave.

In the 70-80 years age group, 19.99 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave and 22.17 per cent fatalities registered in the second wave.

Then in the over 80 years bracket, 7.82 per cent deaths were reported in the first wave and 9.81 per cent fatalities registered in the second wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

