Left Menu

Transporters on strike as fresh COVID-19 curbs come into effect in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:35 IST
Transporters on strike as fresh COVID-19 curbs come into effect in J-K

Private transporters in Jammu went on an indefinite strike on Wednesday to protest a government order capping the seating capacity to 50 per cent in public transport vehicles in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines, which also include restrictions on opening of shops at market places and malls as part of steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection amid a recent spike, came into effect on Wednesday morning.

Protesting against the order, the transporters launched a strike to press for hiking of fares.

While most private buses, mini-buses and cab operators suspended work in response to the strike call given by the J&K Transporters Welfare Forum (TWF), three-wheelers were seen playing normally, bringing some relief to commuters.

''The government has taken a decision without consulting us. It is not feasible for transporters to ply their vehicles with 50 per cent passengers on board. The fuel prices are skyrocketing and the transporters were the hardest hit since the outbreak of the pandemic,'' TWF president T S Wazir said.

Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, Simrandeep Singh said the government has taken note of the strike and will look into their issue. ''They are of the opinion that it is not viable for them to ply their vehicles. They are concerned about the fare and have gone on a strike. The transport department will look into it and see what consideration they can be given so that they are back (on the roads),'' Singh told reporters here. However, he said police personnel have been asked to ensure strict adherence to the government order with regard to the seating capacity in the passenger vehicles. ''The violators including drivers would be fined and also booked under Disaster Management Act,'' Singh said.

The government, in the meanwhile, pressed State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses on different routes to facilitate commuters, but the non-availability of the public transport caused much inconvenience.

Policemen were also seen patrolling main markets in the city to enforce the government order to keep 50 per cent of the shops closed.

Among the new COVID-19 control measures announced on Tuesday, the government imposed a night curfew in municipal and urban local body limits of all 20 districts in the union territory.

It also said that public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses) shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of its authorised seating capacity, and only half of the shops in market complexes, bazaars and malls within the municipal or urban local body limits shall be opened on an alternate basis through a rotation system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-CM says PM letting down people during spike in pandemic

Puducherry, Apr 21 PTI Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Wednesday charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with adopting quixotic policies in mitigating the sufferings of the people facing the COVID-19 situ...

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use.

HC directs industries to give oxygen generated by them to Centre for supply in other states for medical use....

France to impose entry restrictions on travellers from India

France will impose new entry restrictions on travellers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said on Wednesday.The restrictions come in addition to those previously announced regarding ...

Salesforce partners Nasscom to train 1 lakh individuals on digital skills by 2024

Cloud-based software provider Salesforce on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nasscoms FutureSkills Prime Program, under which one lakh individuals will be trained on digital skills by 2024.Under Salesforces OneIndiaTalent Program, this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021