Salesforce partners Nasscom to train 1 lakh individuals on digital skills by 2024

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:58 IST
Representative Image

Cloud-based software provider Salesforce on Wednesday said it has partnered with Nasscom's FutureSkills Prime Program, under which one lakh individuals will be trained on digital skills by 2024.

Under Salesforce's OneIndiaTalent Program, this collaboration will leverage its free online learning platform - Trailhead - and will aim to skill 1,00,000 professionals, potential employees and students by 2024 in India, a statement said.

In a recent study commissioned by Salesforce and YouGov, nine out of every ten people surveyed in India said the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital skills in their organisation. Additionally, 91 per cent of the respondents said their organisation has plans in place to fill their 'digital skills gap'.

''To bridge this digital skills gap, Salesforce is leveraging the power of Trailhead, and Nasscom will deliver free and continuous learning on the FutureSkills Prime portal,'' the statement said.

The specifically curated learning maps on Trailhead (Trailmix) will aim to empower and accelerate an individual journey towards building skills in emerging technologies and increase their aptitude in a digital-first environment, it added.

This collaboration will also provide learners with access to Salesforce career fairs in addition to providing mentorship opportunities, soft skills training and authorised certification aligned to the National Occupation Standards, it said.

''The pandemic has caused every industry to respond to the needs of its customers faster than ever before, with a digital-first approach. As organisations evolve, the role of technology will continue to accelerate the need for a digitally agile workforce,'' Salesforce India CEO and Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya said.

Trailhead is designed to remove barriers to learning by empowering anyone to skill up for the jobs of tomorrow, she added.

Amit Aggarwal, ‎CEO ‎IT-ITES Sector Skills Council at Nasscom, said the collaboration will enable learners to build the skills required for the rapidly accelerating cloud-based application development ecosystem.

The specially curated learning trail from Salesforce available on FutureSkills Prime will be free for all learners.

''The specific engagements like Trailblazer Connect through mentorship, soft skills and career fair along with instructor-led training, authorised certification aligned to the National Occupation Standards makes this association unique and will play a big role in accelerating the momentum towards achieving our vision of making India the digital talent hub of the world,'' Aggarwal said.

