Left Menu

IndiGo in process of leasing four A321ceo freighter aircraft

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:11 IST
IndiGo in process of leasing four A321ceo freighter aircraft
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo is in the process of leasing four A321ceo freighter aircraft, each having the capacity to handle 27 tonnes of cargo, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

''A Letter of Intent has been signed with a lessor for two aircraft already, and IndiGo expects to reach agreement for the next two shortly,'' it said.

IndiGo said it expects to take the delivery of its first freighter, which will be used for both domestic and regional missions, in the first half of 2022.

The remaining three aircraft in the initial commitment are expected to arrive within a year or so from the arrival of the first freighter, and more aircraft may be sourced depending on market development, it stated.

The aforementioned lessor will covert A321ceo from passenger jets to a full freighter configuration and then hand them over to IndiGo.

''The A321P2F (Passenger-to-Freighter conversion) is the most efficient narrow-bodied freighter aircraft available, offering 24 container positions and supporting a payload of up to 27 tonnes,'' the statement noted.

While restrictions have been imposed by the Centre and states on passenger flights since March last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, freighter flights have been operating as usual. Therefore, airlines are focusing on cargo to shore up revenues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

The White House is trying to overcome diminishing demand for COVID-19 shots by offering businesses a tax incentive to give employees paid leave to get vaccinated.The move comes as the United States is set to meet President Joe Bidens goal o...

South African researchers hope to restart J&J vaccination next week

South African researchers hope to restart use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine next week in an implementation study immunising healthcare workers, a top local scientist said on Wednesday. South Africa suspended the study last week afte...

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fognini defaulted for verbal abuse at Barcelona Open; Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics-Womens football draw for Tokyo 2020Draw for the womens football competition at this years Tokyo Olympics Group EPlayers, fans hail beautiful day for football as Super League unra...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day fall; Netflix slides

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Wednesday after falling for two straight sessions, as gains in mega-cap stocks more than offset declines in Netflix following disappointing results. Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp were the biggest boosts on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021