GLOBAL MARKETS-COVID-19 concerns keep oil in check; stocks rebound

A global stock index edged up on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed down by rising COVID-19 cases in Asia.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A global stock index edged up on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed down by rising COVID-19 cases in Asia. Recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United States and Britain is shifting to concern that record coronavirus infections in India, likely restrictions in Japan and rising cases in Latin America will be a hurdle for the global economic recovery.

On Wall Street, a 7% drop in Netflix weighed on the Nasdaq but indexes were bouncing back from their largest declines in a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.99 points, or 0.78%, to 34,085.29, the S&P 500 gained 29.08 points, or 0.70%, to 4,164.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 108.10 points, or 0.78%, to 13,894.37.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.26% and the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.65%. Emerging market stocks lost 0.88%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.95% lower, while Japan's Nikkei futures rose 0.63% after a 2% overnight drop in the Topix.

Oil prices were weighed by concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer. "Demand jitters were thrust back into the spotlight yesterday amid a sharp rise in global coronavirus cases. Nowhere is this more obvious than in India," PVM analysts said.

U.S. crude fell 2.11% to $61.35 per barrel and Brent was at $65.33, down 1.86% on the day. In currency markets, the dollar dipped and was in a tight range throughout the session, not far from the more than six-week low hit intraday on Tuesday.

The dollar index fell 0.061%, with the euro down 0.06% to $1.2026. The Japanese yen weakened 0.04% versus the greenback at 108.12 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3928, down 0.06% on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed even after an auction of 20-year bonds showed strong demand, a pattern analysts expect to persist until next week's data releases and Federal Reserve meeting. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.5696%, from 1.562% late on Tuesday.

The 20-year bond last fell 4/32 in price to yield 2.1541%, from 2.147%. Spot gold added 0.8% to $1,791.65 an ounce. Silver gained 2.36% to $26.48.

