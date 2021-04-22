Left Menu

Ola Electric to set up one lakh charging points in 400 cities

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:06 IST
Ola Electric to set up one lakh charging points in 400 cities

Ola Electric on Thursday unveiled the Ola 'Hypercharger Network', the charging network for its upcoming two wheeler products starting with the Ola Scooter to be launched in the coming months.

Ola said in a statement it will offer ''the most comprehensive'' set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter.

''The Ola Hypercharger Network will be the widest and densest electric two wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities'', it said.

In the first year, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country, the statement said.

The Ola Scooter can be charged 50 per cent in 18 minutes for a 75 kms range, it said.

Ola Hyperchargers will be widely deployed across cities and will be found in city centres and dense business districts as standalone towers as well as in locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes and cafes, it said.

The Ola Hypercharger network, being built by Ola along with partners, will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter.

The home charger will require no installation and will provide Ola customers the convenience of charging at home by simply plugging into a regular wall socket for overnight charging, the statement said.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Israel targets tourism boost after rapid COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

Israels struggling tourism sector hopes to reap quick benefits when the country reopens next month after a rapid COVID-19 vaccination campaign.Airlines are racing to add flights to Tel Aviv as groups of foreign tourists who have been vaccin...

Need to work rapidly to increase production of oxygen, speed of distribution: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability. He spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects - increas...

India sets record for new COVID cases; oxygen running out

India recorded the worlds highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope. Health officials across northern and west...

Corporates can support hospitals in setting up open vaccination camps: Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday said till the time corporates get COVID-19 vaccine supplies directly, they can support hospitals in setting up vaccination camps in open spaces to reduce the risk of infection at hospital v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021