Left Menu

M&As jump over 17 pc to USD 25.3 bn in Q1: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:25 IST
M&As jump over 17 pc to USD 25.3 bn in Q1: Report

Merger and acquisitions surged 17.4 per cent in the March quarter to USD 25.3 billion across 97 deals, according to a report.

According to the report collated by Mergermarket, relaxation in the pandemic restrictions as well as investor optimism due to vaccines roll-out and government stimulus have helped the delay activities.

But, it is unlikely to sustain into the second quarter given the ferocity of the second wave, even though pharma and technology firms are expected to continue to attract investments, it added.

Though the deal value jumped 17.4 per cent to USD 25.3 billion across 97 deals, over USD 21.6 billion across 122 deals, which means the deal volume is down 20.5 per cent during the same period over the same period last year, Mergermarket said in the report.

This is the second highest quarterly deal value since 2019 when it had scaled to USD 26.8 billion across 122 deals.

Pharma, technology, real estate, consumer and energy were active sectors compared to same period in 2020, it added.

At USD 15.4 billion across 43 deals, inbound deals led the M&A activity chart hitting its fourth highest quarterly deal value, logging in a dull 119 per cent growth over the same period in 2020 when it was only USD 7 billion across 52 deals.

The biggest inbound deal was the acquisition of energy company ReNew Power by RMG Acquisition Corp for USD 7.2 billion.

Investments from the US rose seven times in value to USD 9.9 billion across 17 deals over the same period in 2020 when it was only USD 1.5 billion across 16 deals.

However, domestic M&As plunged 1.5 per cent in value to USD 9.9 billion across 54 deals, over USD 14.5 billion in 70 transactions. The largest domestic transactions were the acquisition of 64.3 per cent stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies by Tata Group for USD 1.3 billion, and 58.53 per cent stake acquisition of Numaligarh Refinery by Engineers India and Oil India for USD 1.28 billion.

Outbound deal value rose by 119 per cent to USD 1.54 billion across 13 deals compared to USD 705 million across 14 deals a year ago.

PE buyouts doubled to USD 3.8 billion in 28 transactions over USD 1.9 billion across 31 deals.

Technology companies accounted for almost 35 per cent of total PE buyouts 11 deals worth USD 1.3 billion, while PE investments in pharma companies jumped more than 3 times to USD 227 million in value compared to USD 61 million a year ago.

On the other hand, PE exits soared 260 per cent to USD 11.7 billion across 22 deals as against to USD 3.2 billion in seven deals, led by energy, technology and business services, representing as much as 87 per cent of the total PE exits. Transportation and construction recorded the lowest deal value.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga plans fresh emergency curbs amid surge in COVID cases

The Japanese government plans to declare a state of emergency for the third time for Tokyo and three other prefectures following a resurgence of new COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.Suga told reporters the...

Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency and bio-diversity: PM at climate summit.

Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency and bio-diversity PM at climate summit....

Determined to deepen economic links with India: UK Investment Minister

UK Minister for Investment Lord Gerry Grimstone on Thursday said Britain is determined to deepen economic links with India.Grimstone also said that both the countries have supported each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.We are absolut...

Climate change isn't 'bunny hugging' - UK's Johnson hails Biden's big emissions pledge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed U.S. President Joe Bidens commitment to cut the United States greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 from 2005 levels by 2030 as a game changer.Im really thrilled by the game changing announcement that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021