Alliance Group's new venture Kangen Water to be a boon for healthy water!

In today's epidemic era, we always pay attention to our food, but we never pay attention to the water, what kind of water we are drinking. The sick and poisonous water, which we drink every day is behind most of our diseases. It is well known that 72 per cent of our body is water and Healthy water is a Major Reason Behind a Healthy Body.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:18 IST
The Alliance Company. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 22 (ANI/PNN): In today's epidemic era, we always pay attention to our food, but we never pay attention to the water, what kind of water we are drinking. The sick and poisonous water, which we drink every day is behind most of our diseases. It is well known that 72 per cent of our body is water and Healthy water is a Major Reason Behind a Healthy Body. The prestigious industrial conglomerate of Surat city (Alliance Group) has introduced a new health product in the market. This product from Japan's Enagic company is Kangen Water Machine, which makes healthy Alkaline water. The water coming out of this unique machine has changed people's lives. People who have become healthy by drinking this water are countless. The Alliance Company of Surat will now take it to the masses.

Kangen Alliance - A healthy-water machine was formally inaugurated by Jignesh Patil, president of BJP Yuva Morcha in Surat on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday. The young BJP leader Jignesh Patil and his wife Kanishka Patil were also present on the occasion. Very few guests were invited following all the guidelines of Covid-19. Other distinguished dignitaries present were young leaders Bharti Ben Chauhan, Rajiv Choradiya, treasurer Kamal Sancheti of Terapanth Bhavan. On this occasion, Mitesh Balda showed a demo of the Kangen machine and explained about the specialty of the machine, that despite being a little expensive, this machine falls free in the future due to a business model behind it. Anyone can see a demo of this machine at Alliance House Sosyo Circle in Surat. Just as R-O had become a necessity of our life, in the future, Kangen Alkaline water will also become a part of our life. Kangen healthy water is a unique water machine through which water is available in Alkaline form, which acts as an elixir for the health of the body.

Subhash Dawar of Alliance Group said that the first six months he used this machine by putting it at home and made his debut in the business knowing its unique health benefits and decided to make this healthy product available in every household. Subhash Dawar told that during the times of the epidemic of Covid-19, such a water machine works as nectar. That is why Kangen Alliance has written in its tag line, 'Change Your Water, Change Your Life!' This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

