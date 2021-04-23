Wonderla announces closure of its parks till further notice

Wonderla announces closure of its parks till further noticePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 10:30 IST
Wonderla Holidays on Friday announced the closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad parks till April 29, or until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.
''This decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of customers,'' the amusement theme park and resort company said in a statement.
Following the government directive due to the rising Covid cases in Karnataka, Wonderla Holidays had announced the closure of its Bengaluru park till May four, or until further notice.PTI RS SS PTI PTI
