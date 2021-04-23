Hong Kong stocks gain as healthcare, tech shares jump

Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, led by tech and healthcare plays amid signs of a flare-up in coronavirus in some Asian countries. ** The Hang Seng index rose 1.1%, to 29,078.75, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2%, to 11,067.84 points.

** Healthcare stocks jumped over 3% amid renewed concerns over COVID-19. ** Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days to prevent the spread of different coronavirus strains, a government minister said on Friday.

** COVID-19 cases have also been rising in countries such as India, and Japan. ** The market was also bolstered by a robust rebound in tech stocks. The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 2.3%.

** Hong Kong shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd rose the most in seven weeks before paring gains to end 1% higher, after its first-quarter results. ** Chi Lo, senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said that China's central bank is handling a complicated dual-mandate of derisking the financial system and preventing any financial accidents while sustaining GDP growth.

** He predicts that any policy loosening will likely only happen in the second half of the year. ** Many Chinese companies are listed in Hong Kong, making its market vulnerable to Beijing's monetary policy changes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)