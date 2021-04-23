COVID: Delhi Police arrange oxygen for hospitals amid severe shortage

Amid a severe shortage of oxygen supply in the national capital, the Delhi Police has helped arrange the life-saving gas for many hospitals responding to their SOS. In the last couple of days, many city hospitals have made SOS calls to various police stations seeking help in arranging oxygen cylinders, officials said. On Thursday, police received information that there was shortage of oxygen in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and their O2 stock will last only for a few hours, a senior police officer said. The police swung into action and SHO Bharat Nagar and his team were deployed for the smooth transportation of oxygen tanker from Ambala to Delhi, the officer said. The supply of oxygen to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital was restored with the timely arrival of one tanker having 12 tonne oxygen, police said. The tanker supplied two tonne of oxygen to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital after which it was escorted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Rajeev Gandhi Hospital, where it also provided the life-saving gas to these two facilities, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said, ''On Thursday, Irene hospital informed SHO Kalkaji that their oxygen supplies will end within an hour and 48 COVID patients were under treatment at the hospital. ''The SHO along with the staff arranged 25 oxygen cylinders and delivered them to the hospital within an hour.'' In another instance, the police were informed that the Jeewan Mala Hospital on Rohtak Road was also facing acute shortage of oxygen. The police met a doctor of that hospital who informed that their oxygen tanker was stuck in Mundka and the life-saving gas at their facility will only last up to 30 minutes, the officer said. Two big oxygen cylinders were arranged and a continuous supply of the gas was ensured. Thereafter, the tanker also arrived with 12 more cylinders. Seven more oxygen cylinders were procured from Naraina and handed over to hospital, police said.

After some time, the doctors there again informed that oxygen backup was running low and it will last for only 30 minutes. Two more cylinders were provided to them. Later, the vehicle carrying 33 cylinders also arrived at the hospital, they said. The ONCOPLUS Hospital at Bhisam Pitamah Marg, where 44 COVID patients were under treatment, also approached the police, saying only three oxygen cylinders were left at their facility and their suppliers have expressed inability to deliver the cylinders. ''Thereafter, a team was formed which found out that a vendor in Mundka area was re-filling the cylinders. Police went with empty cylinders there, got them filled and handed 40 cylinders to the hospital authorities,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Similarly, the police received a distress call at 7.15 am on Friday from Tirath Ram Shah Hospital near Tis Hazari metro station. The hospital said they have run out of oxygen supply and needed immediate help, a senior official said. Immediately, a police team was sent to Bawana and it escorted the tanker carrying 33 oxygen cylinders to Tirath Ram Shah Hospital before 9 am by providing a green corridor, a senior police officer said. Similarly, the Dwarka district police supplied 20 oxygen cylinders to BH Salvas Hospital at Baba Haridas Nagar on Thursday after obtaining 11 cylinders from Mayapuri and nine from Mundka, officials said. With the combined effort of outer district police and Revenue (west district) nodal coordinator for oxygen supply, it was decided to revive an idle oxygen plant -- Shree Shyam Gas in Mundka. Police traced its owner and directed him to start the plant after mobilising enough manpower to cater oxygen supply to the hospitals, they said. A 10 MT oxygen tanker was brought from Panipat. The plant was operationalised around 3 am on Friday and over 95 cylinders were refilled and sent to many hospitals. The plant is still operational and more than 50 hospitals and nursing homes are utilising its services, police added.

