Left Menu

Oxygen Express train carrying 3 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-04-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 14:23 IST
Oxygen Express train carrying 3 tankers of liquid medical oxygen reaches UP
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)

An Oxygen Express train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning via a green corridor as the state battled a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In view of the high demand for oxygen in the country following a record spike in coronavirus cases, the railways have decided to run Oxygen Express trains to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.

Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for the quick supply of medical oxygen.

''Two trucks of medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow around 6.30 am while one truck was offloaded in Varanasi. Each truck has a capacity of 15,000 liters of medical oxygen,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

He said both the trucks may be used for Lucknow.

The train arrived from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

''The arrival of two trucks of medical oxygen will meet around half the demand of Lucknow for Saturday. The state capital will now be in a better position. The second Oxygen Express departed at around 5.30 am from Lucknow for Bokaro with four tankers,'' Awasthi said.

District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said a tanker carrying 14,000 liters of liquid medical oxygen has reached there.

The railways on Wednesday had said it will run a second Oxygen Express train to Uttar Pradesh after a request was received from the state government.

Upon the arrival of the train, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet said, ''Indian Railways is called the lifeline of the country. The Oxygen Express, which arrived in Lucknow and Varanasi, thanks to the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a glaring example of this.'' Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh told PTI, ''The arrival of Oxygen Express will significantly ease the current situation in the state.'' In view of the rising demand for oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday appointed three senior officers at the COVID Command Centre to deal with the demand and supply of oxygen to the hospitals in the state.

CM Adityanath also launched a dedicated website, 'Oxytracker', for transparent availability of oxygen to hospitals, the state government said.

Elaborating on the operational aspect of the Oxygen Express, Sanjay Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (Northern Railway) told PTI, ''The Oxygen Express took 46 hours to reach Lucknow. This is almost half the time it takes to travel by road.

''The train operated non-stop and a green corridor was created for it. A GRP team escorted the train.'' Such a type of train movement occurred for the first time in the history of Indian Railways, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Amit Shah inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a 280-litre per minute capacity PSA oxygen plant at a COVID-19-designated hospital at Kolavada in Gujarats Gandhinagar Speaking on the occasion, the Union home minister said 11 more such...

BSF foils drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on International Border

BSF troops in Arnia sector of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir foiled a drone intrusion bid by Pakistan on the International Border by firing upon two dronesUAVs that they observed entering from Pakistan side and compelled them to retrea...

Ravi's ability to infuse confidence in youngsters is unbelievable: Sunil Gavaskar

Effusive in his praise for national cricket coach Ravi Shastri, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday called him an incredible mentor with an unbelievable ability to motivate youngsters even in their lowest phases.Gavaskars view w...

Technical assistant held for taking bribe

A technical assistant was arrested on Saturday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthans Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.The accused, Devendra Malviya posted at Siwana panchayat samiti of the distr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021