Gifting Something Better from "The Boxed Art"

KOLHAPUR, India, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolhapur-based ''the boxed art'' wants to set the standard for quality, sustainable, and meaningful corporate gift-giving.

After years of receiving company gifts and knowing many of them are lining landfills, the boxed art wanted to lead a change. So we created the boxed art - 'The boxed art' is a self motivating do it yourself art kit consisting of separate different art forms like, oil, acrylic, water colours, crafts, knitting, pottery, sketching etc with an absolutely friendly guide included in the box for free. This self taught kit can be used by professionals on the go or by amateurs who want to make productive time and can't decide where to start from. The box consists of all required materials and step by step guide for a specific art form as your choice. The kit is at the highest quality with fine materials available in market.

With a mission to help corporations build lasting relationships with clients and communities through environmentally sustainable and business-ethical art learning products.

Artist Dhanraj Shelke launched ''the boxed art'' with a goal of teaching millions of hobby artist & many young artist.

Corporate gift-giving has been a common practice for decades, but many companies don't know how to give meaningful gifts. It's the boxed art job to educate them in a recreational manner.

The boxed art sources and curates art workshop kits, products that help clients send positive messages with their corporate gifts, working with vendors who make high-quality products that are manufactured ethically and responsibly.

''We all love giving gifts and receiving gifts,'' artist Dhanraj said. ''Corporate gifts done well can convey appreciation for the reciprocal nature of the relationship and more effectively build lasting loyalty, and that's really what we want.'' While helping educate companies on valuable gift-giving, the boxed art also helps companies the value of sustainability.

For companies wanting to give their employees gifts during COVID-19, the boxed art is a very good alternative for all traditional gifting options.

