Left Menu

TANGEDCO cancels EPC contract for 660 MW plant awarded to BGR Energy Systems

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:21 IST
TANGEDCO cancels EPC contract for 660 MW plant awarded to BGR Energy Systems

BGR Energy Systems on Monday said Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has cancelled the contract of Rs 4,442,75 crore for setting up of a 660 MW power plant and forfeited Rs 5 crore deposit.

''The company vide its letter dated December 12, 2019, has informed the exchanges that the it has been awarded a EPC (engineering procurement and construction ) contract by TANGEDCO for execution of 1x660 MW Supercritical Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion Project under EPC for Rs 4,442.75 crore,'' a BSE filing said.

BGR Energy Systems said it has received a letter dated April 23, 2021, from TANGEDCO that the letter of intent (LOI) regarding award of contract has been cancelled for non submission bank guarantees for security deposit and performance bank guarantee by the company and consequential forfeiture of EMD (earnest money deposit) of Rs 5 crore.

The company has moved the High Court of Madras for quashing the said cancellation of LOI and consequent direction to accept bank guarantees as per Government of India instructions issued in the wake of the pandemic caused by COVID -19, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records two COVID-related deaths, 120 new cases

Ladakh has recorded 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 13,357, while two more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 138, officials said on Monday.The total number of active cases in the Union Territory has reached 2,027 1,9...

Karnataka announces 2-week lockdown amid COVID surge

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a two-week curfew in the state in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. A COVID-19 curfew will be implemented in the state from tomorrow 9 pm for the next 14 days. Esse...

Free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years; health department will draw guidelines:CM

Free COVID-19 vaccination at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years health department will draw guidelinesCM ...

VINS Bioproducts gets DCGI nod to commence clinical trials for VINCOV-19

VINS Bioproducts on Monday received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI to commence the clinical trials for VINCOV-19, an antidote, and a cure against COVID-19, the Hyderabad based immunological company said. In a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021