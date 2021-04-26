HCL Technologies shares decline nearly 3 pc post Q4 results

Shares of HCL Technologies on Monday dipped nearly 3 percent after the company posted a 6.1 percent decline in consolidated net profit in the March quarter.

The stock went lower by 2.87 percent to close at Rs 928.40 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 3.37 percent to Rs 923.50.

On NSE, it dipped 2.68 percent to close at Rs 930.

In traded volume terms, 6.48 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.96 crore units at the NSE during the day.

IT services major HCL Technologies (HCLT) on Friday posted a 6.1 percent decline in consolidated net profit in March quarter to Rs 2,962 crore, but said it is confident of logging double-digit growth in FY22 revenue on the back of a strong deal pipeline.

The firm also announced a special interim dividend of Rs 10 per share to mark its USD 10 billion annual revenue milestone.

The IT major had registered a net profit of Rs 3,154 crore in the January-March 2020 quarter, HCL said in a regulatory filing.

Including the impact of the one-time milestone bonus, HCLT's net profit for March 2021 quarter was at Rs 2,387 crore.

The decline in net profit was on account of higher tax outgo in the quarter under review.

Its revenue grew 5.7 percent to Rs 19,642 crore, from Rs 18,590 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, as per US GAAP.

For FY21, HCL Tech's consolidated net profit increased 17.6 percent to Rs 13,011 crore, while revenue grew 6.7 percent to Rs 75,379 crore from the previous financial year.

The company expects its FY22 topline to grow in double-digits in constant currency terms.

