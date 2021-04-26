Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:35 IST
HDFC Life Insurance Q4 profit up 2 per cent to Rs 318 cr

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance reported a 2 per cent increase in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 318 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, compared to Rs 312 crore in the year-ago period.

For the financial year 2020-21, the insurer's profit after tax grew by 5 per cent to Rs 1,360 crore from Rs 1,295 crore in FY20.

During the year, it sold about 9.8 lakh new individual policies registering a y-o-y growth of 10 per cent.

The value of new business (VNB) increased by 14 per cent to Rs 2,185 crore on the back of consistent growth, balanced product mix and cost efficiencies, thereby translating to new business margin of 26.1 per cent.

''In what has been uncertain times for humanity, we remain sensitive about the health impact and loss of lives due to the pandemic and continue to prioritise employee, customer and partner safety. We are working closely with all our partners and re-insurers to ensure timely service and claim resolution,” HDFC Life Managing director and CEO Vibha Padalkar told reporters.

''Based on our actual experience in FY21 and after factoring in aspects such as latest mortality trends across business and customer segments and geographic spread of Covid 2.0, the insurer has provided for a Covid reserve of Rs 165 crore for FY22,'' Padalkar said.

During the previous fiscal, it settled over 2.9 lakh death claims resulting in payouts of above Rs 3,000 crore.

New business premium (individual and group) grew 17 per cent to Rs 20,107 crore in FY21 from Rs 17,239 crore in FY20.

The insurer's embedded value stood at Rs 26,217 crore in FY21, registering a growth of 29 per cent. Its solvency ratio improved to 201 per cent in FY21 from 184 per cent in fiscal ended March 31, 2020.

Assets under management rose 37 per cent to Rs 1,73,839 crore in FY21.

HDFC Life shares ended at Rs 704.75 apiece, up 2.52 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

