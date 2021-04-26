Shivalik Small Finance Bank starts operations

Shivalik Small Finance Bank starts operationsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:40 IST
Shivalik Small Finance Bank has commenced operations as a small finance bank, effective Monday, the Reserve Bank of India said.
“The Reserve Bank has issued a licence to the bank...to carry on the business of small finance bank in India,” the RBI said in a release.
In January last year, the central bank had given an in-principle approval to the Uttar Pradesh-based urban co-operative bank for transition into a small finance bank.
The RBI had issued the 'Scheme on voluntary transition of Urban Co-operative Bank into a Small Finance Bank' in September, 2018.
There are 10 another small finance banks in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India to manufacture containers in Bhavnagar, eyes Rs 1,000 cr investment: Mandaviya
Hockey: Harmanpreet's brilliance, Sreejesh's grit fetches India bonus point in shootout win over Argentina
India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections
Chinese military says Indian should cherish 'current positive trend' of de-escalation in eastern Ladakh
Illegal driftnet use widespread in Indian Ocean, Greenpeace says