Left Menu

JSPL board okays divestment in Jindal Power to Worldone for Rs 3,015 cr

The board of directors of JSPL has approved the divestment of its entire equity interest representing 96.42 per cent of the issued and paid up capital in Jindal Power by way of sale of shares, to Worldone Pvt Ltd, a promoter group company and a related party to the company, JSPL said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:18 IST
JSPL board okays divestment in Jindal Power to Worldone for Rs 3,015 cr

Jindal Power and Steel (JSPL) on Tuesday said its board has approved divesting its entire equity interest in Jindal Power to Worldone, a promoter group company, for Rs 3,015 crore. The board of directors of JSPL has approved the divestment of its entire equity interest (representing 96.42 per cent of the issued and paid up capital) in Jindal Power by way of sale of shares, to Worldone Pvt Ltd, a promoter group company and a related party to the company, JSPL said in a regulatory filing. The equity value is an all-cash offer of Rs 3,015 crore, the company added.

JSPL said Worldone was selected by way of an elaborate bidding process run by an independent third-party merchant banker, Grant Thornton Advisory, wherein the acquirer submitted the highest binding bid on acceptable terms and conditions. The proposed sale is subject to necessary approvals of shareholders of the company, regulatory clearances, go-ahead from lenders of the company and Jindal Power, contractual approvals and such other consents, permissions and sanctions as may be necessary in line with extant relevant guidelines. JSPL said the long stop date for completion of the proposed sale is 12 months which maybe mutually extended by the parties thereto, failing which the proposed sale shall terminate. The company's board also approved the execution of a binding share purchase agreement, a loan agreement and other ancillary agreements, in relation to the proposed sale and accordingly, the company has executed a share purchase agreement.

The share purchase agreement with the Worldone and Jindal Power captures the entire understanding between the parties in relation to the sale of shares held by the company. The company's board also approved entering into a loan agreement with Jindal Power to convert the existing capital advances and inter corporate deposits availed by JSPL from Jindal Power aggregating to Rs 4,386.28 crore into an unsecured loan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Industrials drag China shares lower as profit growth pace slows

China shares fell on Tuesday, with industrial firms dragging the blue-chip index lower after data showed a slowing pace of profit growth in the sector despite a rapid rise in March.At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down ...

US population rises to 331,449,281, Census Bureau says

The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4 percent increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount. The release marks the...

Maha: Bodies of 22 COVID-19 victims stuffed in one ambulance

The bodies of 22 COVID-19 victims were stuffed in one ambulance while being taken to a crematorium at Beed in Maharashtra, with the district administration citing lack of medical transport vehicles as the reason for it.The incident took pla...

Assembly polls: EC bans victory processions on or after counting of votes amid COVID surge

The Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held, sources said citing an order.The decision has been taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021