SBI General Insurance to bear cost of COVID vaccination for active agents, POSPs

Private non-life insurer SBI General Insurance (SBIG) Tuesday said it will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its active agents and point of sale persons (POSPs).

The vaccination is extended to all advisors who have remained active with the insurer since March 2020 and are eligible for vaccination under the government's current norms, a release said.

''The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for businesses and people across the world. It's certainly commendable to witness our own COVID warriors i.e. our channel partners, who have stood firm and helped the organisation navigate the uncertain environment,'' SBIG's managing director and CEO P C Kandpal said in the release. The option has also been extended to spouses and dependent parents or in-laws of the advisors, up to a maximum of four members, it said.

The insurer has over 22,900 IRDAI certified advisors including the State Bank Group employees, and over 12,000 agents.

