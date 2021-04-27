Zolve appoints Ola's former Chief Architect as their new Head of Engineering

Former Chief Architect and Engineering leader of Ola, Natraj Choudhury, moves to a new role as Head of Engineering at Zolve. The move was facilitated by bespoke CTO search firm Purple Quarter.

BENGALURU, India, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A look at Natraj's prior experience tells one that he is not only a talented technologist but also a visionary leader. He has previously worked for Ola, where he was part of the team that designed and developed the blueprint of Ola's mobility, fleet management, payments, marketing, self-drive, foods and logistics platforms (both in India and internationally). Before that, he worked at Walmart Labs and as a part of the UIDAI Aadhaar national ID project, where he led a team that built the largest biometric (FP, Iris, Face Recognition) deduplication system in the world, which only adds another feather to his hat.

''Zolve is solving a complex real-world problem that can change the dynamics of the financial world. I am excited to work alongside Raghu on a product that'll be built in India for a truly global audience, with a truly fabulous team,'' said Natraj.

With his unique and deep experience working with both technology and team management, he will be instrumental in transforming their business model through technology for scale. He is going to help in the system architecture along with plug-and-use platforms that integrate with the banking systems of both the US and India.

Raghunandan G, founder of Zolve, said, ''We are thrilled to have Natraj join Zolve as we get ready to launch our product. I am confident that his diverse experience of building great products for close to 2 decades will be invaluable to the team.'' Zolve is building a global neobank that can provide equitable access to financial services to people around the world. It partners with banks and other financial institutions around the world to create a seamless user experience for global citizens. They recently raised $15 Million in seed funding from investors such as Accel, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, and some angel investors.

The search for Natraj Choudhury was led by bespoke CTO Search firm Purple Quarter, which has helped identify technology leaders for leading startups like Vedantu, Swiggy, Pharmeasy, Hike, Licious, LendingKart, Acko, and several others.

