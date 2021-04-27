Microfinance Industry Resilient in 2020 with Strong Growth: Equifax-SIDBI Study

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The eighth edition of “Microfinance Plus”, a quarterly publication by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Equifax revealed growth in the portfolio outstanding by 16% year on year, indicating the resilience of the Indian Microfinance industry. From the overall industry’s gross loan portfolio, 55% was contributed by 5 states with West Bengal having the highest outstanding portfolio.

Key highlights: • Microfinance industry portfolio showed outstanding (POS) growth: 16% from Dec’ 19 to Dec’ 20 • Banks witnessed the highest Y-o-Y growth in POS of 23% across all the lenders from Dec’ 19 to Dec’ 20 • Disbursement by amount grew by 84% and number of loans disbursed grew by 97% in OND'20 quarter as compared to previous quarter • 0K-10K ticket size loans have registered highest Y-o-Y growth of 240% from OND’19 to OND’20 quarters • Industry 1+ delinquencies show a peak in Dec’ 20 at 21% • Top 5 states contribute 55% to Pan India portfolio (West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka & Maharashtra) • West Bengal is contributing highest at 15% towards total portfolio outstanding On the launch, Shri KM Nanaiah, Managing Director, Equifax Credit Information services Ltd. and Country Leader, Equifax India and MEA said, “The eighth edition of Microfinance Pulse report in collaboration with SIDBI provides cutting edge analysis to address key questions of practitioners and policymakers. In a tough year, the Microfinance industry stood its ground, by growing the portfolio by 16% YoY. Banks led this growth story with the highest growth across lenders.'' Microfinance Pulse aims to provide insights on trends in the Indian Microfinance industry – from disbursements to delinquencies to top growing states and top loan categories. The report is being published in 12 vernacular languages in addition to English.

About Equifax At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com About SIDBI Since its formation in 1990, SIDBI has been impacting the lives of citizens across various strata of the society through its integrated, innovative and inclusive approach. Be it traditional domestic industry, small units, bottom-of-the-pyramid entrepreneurs, medium enterprises to high-end knowledge-based industries and export promotions, SIDBI has directly or indirectly touched the lives of more than 360 lakh people through various credit and developmental measures. For more information, please visit: https://www.sidbi.in/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)