Hindustan Zinc shares jump nearly 5 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:57 IST
Hindustan Zinc shares jump nearly 5 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Zinc jumped nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported 85.2 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

It gained 4.78 per cent to close at Rs 318.70 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6 per cent to Rs 322.55.

On the NSE, it rallied 4.52 per cent to close at Rs 317.90.

In traded volume terms, 3.62 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 93 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday reported 85.2 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,481 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,339 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE.

The income increased to Rs 7,242 crore in the quarter under review over Rs 4,861 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

''Net profit for the quarter was Rs 2,481 crore, up 85 per cent Y-o-Y and 13 per cent sequentially, driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost disciple,'' the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

