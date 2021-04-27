GoAir partners with Eco Europcar, launches car rental services in 100 Indian cities
GoAir on Tuesday launched car rental services across 100 cities in India in partnership with Eco Europcar.The airline will provide hassle-free last-mile connectivity to its passengers with chauffeur-driven cars across the spectrum of economy, mid to luxury car segments along with minivans for closed user groups, its statement noted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:23 IST
GoAir on Tuesday launched car rental services across 100 cities in India in partnership with Eco Europcar.
''The airline will provide hassle-free last-mile connectivity to its passengers with chauffeur-driven cars across the spectrum of economy, mid to luxury car segments along with minivans for closed user groups,'' its statement noted. To this effect, GoAir has joined hands with Eco Europcar, which is global partner of Europcar, Europe's largest and the world's fourth largest car rental company. GoAir said its passengers will now be able to book chauffeur-driven cars by visiting its website and avail any of the three value added services -- airport transfers, local transfers and inter-city transfers.
Kaushik Kona, CEO, GoAir, said, ''Internal feedback reviewed over the years shows that passengers are looking at a hassle-free and comfortable last-mile-connectivity.'' ''Today's announcement is a culmination of our joint efforts with Eco Europcar to offer door-to-door, convenient, safer and affordable experience to our customers.'' PTI DSP KJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eco Europcar
- India
- Europe
- Europcar
- GoAir
ALSO READ
iQOO Z3 5G bags BIS certification; coming to India soon
LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
RMZ Corp and CPP Investments announce commercial real estate development joint venture in India
India will come out of COVID crisis with flying colours: Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen