GoAir partners with Eco Europcar, launches car rental services in 100 Indian cities

GoAir on Tuesday launched car rental services across 100 cities in India in partnership with Eco Europcar.

''The airline will provide hassle-free last-mile connectivity to its passengers with chauffeur-driven cars across the spectrum of economy, mid to luxury car segments along with minivans for closed user groups,'' its statement noted. To this effect, GoAir has joined hands with Eco Europcar, which is global partner of Europcar, Europe's largest and the world's fourth largest car rental company. GoAir said its passengers will now be able to book chauffeur-driven cars by visiting its website and avail any of the three value added services -- airport transfers, local transfers and inter-city transfers.

Kaushik Kona, CEO, GoAir, said, ''Internal feedback reviewed over the years shows that passengers are looking at a hassle-free and comfortable last-mile-connectivity.'' ''Today's announcement is a culmination of our joint efforts with Eco Europcar to offer door-to-door, convenient, safer and affordable experience to our customers.'' PTI DSP KJ

