Left Menu

Fire in 'illegal' Riga tourist hostel kills eight, injures nine

Mayor Martins Stakis said the hostel, set up in an apartment near the city's main railway station, was mainly used by foreigners but it was not clear yet who the victims were. Alongside the eight dead, nine people were found injured and 24 evacuated from the fire, on the sixth-floor, after emergency services were called at 4.43 a.m.

Reuters | Riga | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:22 IST
Fire in 'illegal' Riga tourist hostel kills eight, injures nine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eight people died in a fire in an "illegal" tourist hostel in the center of the Latvian capital Riga early on Wednesday and the city's mayor vowed to shut such accommodation down. Mayor Martins Stakis said the hostel, set up in an apartment near the city's main railway station, was mainly used by foreigners but it was not clear yet who the victims were.

Alongside the eight dead, nine people were found injured and 24 evacuated from the fire, on the sixth floor, after emergency services were called at 4.43 a.m. (0143 GMT), a Fire and Rescue Service statement said. News agency BNS said police had launched a criminal investigation.

The mayor said the hostel was called Japanese Style Centrum. Pictures of its premises on the booking.com website show beds tightly packed into small attic rooms. "Rooms looked like a shoebox," Sofia from Spain wrote in a review on the website after staying in the hostel in February.

Another review, by a Latvian called Viktorija who stayed there in March, said the room had no window and no ventilation, while others spoke of long-term residents living alongside visiting tourists. "People sleeping in the stairs," an anonymous reviewer from Australia wrote in December. The hostel did not immediately respond to questions sent via the website inquiry form.

Officials were refused entry in February to carry out a fire safety inspection, BNS quoted Interior Minister Sandis Girgens as saying, while Stakis described the hostel as "illegal". "This was not a (real) hostel; this was an apartment that was used as a hostel," the mayor said. "It is very likely that this is not the only such apartment in Riga, and we must fix this."

Hotels and hostels in the picturesque Baltic state have remained free to operate throughout the COVID pandemic but numbers of foreign visitors have dropped sharply. The nation of 1.9 million has reported 2,106 deaths from the virus, with daily cases rising recently but still well below January's peak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond Apr 30: Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav T...

UK's Johnson faces formal probe over funding of apartment renovation

Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. Eight da...

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre.

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre....

UK election body opens formal probe of PM Johnson's apartment

Britains electoral commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied that there were grounds to suspect that an offense might have occurred over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons refurbishment of his apartment in Downing Street.Johnson has faced re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021