Affordable Air Coolers on No Cost EMIs Starting Rs. 778 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

This summer bring home the latest air cooler on zero down payment from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get additional benefits up to Rs. 4,500. Customers can conveniently purchase their preferred air cooler online from the comfort of their home and avail various benefits like No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and same-day delivery.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:14 IST
This summer bring home the latest air cooler on zero down payment from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and get additional benefits up to Rs. 4,500. Order online and get the air cooler delivered within 24-hours Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Air coolers are one of the most sought-after summer appliances, as they are known to be affordable and easy to use. Customers looking for a budget-friendly air cooler can now purchase it on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 778 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. That’s not all, buyers will also get additional benefits up to Rs. 4,500 upon purchasing an air cooler. Unlike an air conditioner, the air cooler is easily portable and considered to be eco-friendly; it does not consume much energy and is easy on the electricity bills. Customers can conveniently purchase their preferred air cooler online from the comfort of their home and avail various benefits like No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and same-day delivery. Those purchasing an air cooler from the EMI Store will also get benefits up to Rs. 4,500. This offer includes cashback up to Rs. 1,500, electricity bill vouchers up to Rs. 1,500 and mobile recharge voucher up to Rs. 1,500. This is a limited period offer only valid till 30th April 2021. There are various types of air coolers available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store such as tower air cooler, window cooler, dessert cooler etc. Listed below are some of the air coolers on the EMI Store: Product Type Starting EMIs Tower air cooler Made for large spaces Rs. 999/month Desert air cooler Suitable for high temperatures and low humidity Rs. 1,250/month Window air cooler Suitable for installation in window frame Rs. 1,212/month Personal air cooler Suitable for small spaces and easily portable Rs. 937/month Customers can order online from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. One can choose to pay for the appliance in convenient tenors ranging from 3-24 months. Once the order is placed, the air cooler will be delivered to the customer’s doorstep within 24-hours*, owing to the EMI Store’s hyperlocal network of sellers. *Terms and Conditions apply. About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

