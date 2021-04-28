Left Menu

Bajaj Finserv shares climb 4 pc as Q4 profit jumps

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:38 IST
Bajaj Finserv shares climb 4 pc as Q4 profit jumps

Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday gained 4 per cent after the company reported over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021.

The stock jumped 4.03 per cent to close at Rs 10,491.65 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.25 per cent to Rs 10,615.95 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, it gained 3.94 per cent to Rs 10,489.30.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 979 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2021, driven by its insurance business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194 crore during the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20.

The total consolidated income during the March 2021 quarter increased to Rs 15,387 crore as against Rs 13,294 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL said in a regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a dividend of 3 per share or 60 per cent on the face value of Rs 5 per unit.

The profit after tax in 2020-21 rose to Rs 4,470 crore from Rs 3,369 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

The company's consolidated total income was at a record of Rs 60,591 crore in 2020-21 compared to Rs 54,351 crore in 2019-20.

The company's subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company recorded an all-time high annual profit and continued to deliver robust improvement in its underwriting result, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Guests flock to Dutch cafe terraces as lockdown eases

Lisa Gerritsen and Eva Diks were the first guests in six months to be served at Cafe Le Journal on The Neude square in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Wednesday.First in a long line waiting to be seated, they chose a table in the sun, ordered ...

UP: 4 held for remdesivir black-marketing, NSA charges likely

Four people were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Wednesday for alleged black-marketing of remdesivir injection, which is in shortage amid an increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.The roles of a contractual e...

Ukraine's acting energy minister appointed as Naftogaz head -statement

Ukraines acting energy minister Yuriy Vitrenko has been appointed head of state-run energy firm Naftogaz, the government said on Wednesday.It said in a statement that former Naftogaz chief Andriy Kobolyev had been dismissed after the compan...

Unions to protest on May Day, demand free universal vaccination

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions on Wednesday decided to press the government for free universal vaccination, Rs 7,500 per month cash transfer for poor families and free 10 kg ration for them, among others, during the pandemic. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021