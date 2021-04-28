Left Menu

JNPT launches mobile app, eWallet

Launched virtually by Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT, the app will facilitate the users to have access to live data of the plazas operation such as details of waiting tractor-trailers, TT movement, among others, a release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:10 IST
JNPT launches mobile app, eWallet
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)

The country's premier container port JNPT on Wednesday launched its mobile app JNP-CPP and eWallet for centralised parking plaza (CPP) as part of its digital journey. Launched virtually by Sanjay Sethi, Chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), the app will facilitate the users to have access to live data of the plaza's operation such as details of waiting tractor-trailers, TT movement, among others, a release said. The introduction of eWallet will reduce cash transactions, helping the government initiative "go digital" and cashless transactions for drivers at canteen and dormitory, it added. Details of wallet transactions are updated via SMS and email facility, while the issuance of GST invoices is also possible with eWallet, it noted. "We launched this mobile app and eWallet to provide the much needed real-time visibility across the supply chain. "JNPT has been operational throughout the lockdown to cater to essential services and the port authorities have been following all guidelines to ensure the safety of its workforce. This initiative will further help JNPT to serve the EXIM community and keep the operations up and running," Sethi said.

JNPT's parking plaza facility is spread across 45 hectares and has a capacity to park 1,538 tractor-trailers. CPP is a key initiative to streamline the traffic movement and improve the port efficiencies using IT services, at the same time provide convenience facilities and amenities at very nominal rates to truck drivers who travel long distances to reach the port, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI launches latest round of surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest round of households surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provides useful inputs for its monetary policy. The central bank has been regularl...

Moldova leader calls July 11 snap parliamentary election 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the countrys Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.The Constitutional Court has ...

U.S. investigators raid Giuliani apartment, seize electronics -New York Times

Federal investigators on Wednesday searched the New York City apartment of former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who later became President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, seizing electronic devices as they stepped up a criminal investigation, the ...

Total COVID vaccination across India nears 15-cr mark, over 20 lakh doses given on Wednesday

The total COVID-19 vaccination across the country inched closer to the 15-crore mark with more than 20 lakh vaccine doses given till 8 pm on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021