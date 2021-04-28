Left Menu

Canada risks missing annual refugee resettlement target after slow start

But it also leaves thousands of displaced people in desperate straits as their situation grows increasingly dire. Worldwide refugee resettlement plummeted last year to its lowest point in almost two decades, as countries closed their borders in the face of a global public health emergency.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:15 IST
Canada risks missing annual refugee resettlement target after slow start

Canada's refugee resettlement is off to a slow start this year, with just over 1,000 refugees settled through early March, government data show, raising doubts about the country's ability to achieve its ambitious 2021 target.

In the midst of a global pandemic, Canada resettled more than 9,000 refugees last year. While that was less than half of any national total since at least 2015, it still amounted to about 40% of the global number of resettled refugees last year. Missing its target casts a shadow on the image Canada is burnishing of itself as a global leader in refugee resettlement. But it also leaves thousands of displaced people in desperate straits as their situation grows increasingly dire.

Worldwide refugee resettlement plummeted last year to its lowest point in almost two decades, as countries closed their borders in the face of a global public health emergency. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is striving to reverse that decline by securing commitments from countries to bring in displaced people. Canada is seeking a lead role in this global effort and has been speaking with other countries about establishing specialized refugee streams. The country set its 2021 target at 36,000, its highest since 2016 and about four times its 2020 total.

A spokesman for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino said the total resettlements through early March topped 1,000. "I am concerned about the ongoing challenges in our system, particularly with regards to the capacity of our international partners to move people across borders," Mendicino said in an interview.

He said the government remains "very much resolved" to meet its goal. But "we completely acknowledge we are still in the throes of this pandemic, and that may have an impact. "It's too early to say whether or not we will be able to achieve that goal."

Between January, 2015 and February, 2021, Canada's resettled refugees came predominantly from Africa and the Middle East, with 76,300 of the 160,490 from Syria. Meanwhile the situation for displaced persons is worsening, said UNHCR senior resettlement officer Michael Casasola.

Access to food is a challenge. People’s mental health is deteriorating. And many are struggling to support themselves financially, especially those who once relied on remittances that have now dried up. And "there have been all sorts of challenges in the field” thanks to COVID, Casasola said – challenges as basic as getting a refugee from a camp to an airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

TNPL to begin on June 4 in bio-secure environment

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League TNPL will begin from June 4, the TNCA announced on Wednesday, saying the BCCI has given its approval to host the tournament in a bio-secure environment.TNCA is glad to announce that BCCI ha...

Lloyds, WPP drive FTSE 100 higher; Fed outcome eyed

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, lifted by energy shares and a slew of upbeat earnings updates from companies including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy statement. The blue-chip index ...

RBI launches latest round of surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest round of households surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provides useful inputs for its monetary policy. The central bank has been regularl...

Moldova leader calls July 11 snap parliamentary election 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the countrys Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.The Constitutional Court has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021