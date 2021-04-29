PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BT looks at potential sale of sport business - Semiconductor shortage to halt Mini production in Oxford

- Johnson faces investigations over who paid for Downing Street refurbishments - Greensill meetings wasted time amid pandemic, says ex-Treasury head

- UK orders 60 mln extra doses of Pfizer vaccine for autumn 'boosters' Overview

- BT Group Plc has opened talks with a number of potential investors as it considers a sale of its sports broadcasting operation, looking to focus on its core broadband and telephony business and blow the whistle on the content business. - BMW is to close two plants including its Mini facility in Oxford because of a shortage of semiconductors, making it the latest carmaker to be dragged into a crisis that has beset the auto industry for months.

- Boris Johnson is facing two new investigations into alleged donations for the refurbishment of his Downing Street residence, as the UK's electoral watchdog said it suspected that an offence may have occurred. - Treasury officials' repeated meetings with Greensill Capital last spring — after being lobbied by David Cameron — were a waste of valuable time amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to the former head of the department.

- Britain has purchased 60 million extra doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in preparation for a "booster" campaign for the most vulnerable in the autumn. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

