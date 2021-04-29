Left Menu

Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 29

INFLATION REPORT Turkish Central Bank holds a news conference to unveil its quarterly inflation report, where it is expected to raise year-end inflation forecast of 9.4% (0730 GMT). CENBANK DATA Turkey's central bank will announce weekly data on reserves, as well as Turks' forex holdings and governments bonds and stocks held by foreigners (1130 GMT).

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-04-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 09:55 IST
Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday. The lira closed at 8.2 on Wednesday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.44% to 1,385.91 points on Wednesday. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose in early trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, and as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans for a $1.8 trillion stimulus package. ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will attend an opening ceremony for a manufacturing facility (1400 GMT). INFLATION REPORT

Turkish Central Bank holds a news conference to unveil its quarterly inflation report, where it is expected to raise year-end inflation forecast of 9.4% (0730 GMT). U.S.-TURKEY

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Turkey and all U.S. allies on Wednesday should refrain from making further purchases of Russian weaponry, threatening the possibility of more sanctions. CYPRUS TALKS

The Turkish Cypriot delegation to U.N.-sponsored talks proposed a two-state solution for Cyprus on Wednesday to end the conflict with Greek Cypriots and put the island's two communities on an equal footing, but it was swiftly rejected by the Greek Cypriot side. VACCINES

Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine that will start arriving next month and should help address a short-term fall in supply, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE DATA

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release economic confidence data for April (0700 GMT). CENBANK DATA

Turkey's central bank will announce weekly data on reserves, as well as Turks' forex holdings and governments bonds and stocks held by foreigners (1130 GMT). CORONAVIRUS Turkey recorded 341 deaths due to COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Wednesday, bringing the total toll to 39,398. It also recorded another 40,444 cases.

