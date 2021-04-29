Left Menu

Tata Motors appoints Martin Uhlarik as Global Design Head

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 10:55 IST
Tata Motors appoints Martin Uhlarik as Global Design Head

Tata Motors on Thursday announced the appointment of Martin Uhlarik as the company's new Global Design Head.

Uhlarik, who takes over his new role from Pratap Bose, was till recently the head of design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC).

Uhlarik will report to Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors, the company said in a release.

Bose has chosen to pursue opportunities outside the company, it added.

Uhlarik will continue to operate from TMETC in the UK, leading the teams at the three Tata Motors Design centres -- Coventry (UK), Turin (Italy) and Pune, said the company.

''Martin is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, keen understanding of international trends and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies.

''His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language,” said Guenter Butschek, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CEO & MD, Tata Motors.

Over the course of his 27-year career, Uhlarik has been involved in the design of successful nameplates with leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Since joining Tata Motors in 2016, as Head of Design, UK, he has led the development of the Impact 3 generation of vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heinrich Malan joins New Zealand coaching staff for England tour

Auckland Aces head coach Heinrich Malan has been added to the New Zealand coaching staff for the upcoming tour of England. The short-term appointment will see Malan work as the fourth coach for the two-Test series against the hosts, alongsi...

Punjab Kings have task cut out against RCB

Punjab Kings will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.Smarting from a five-wicket defeat at the ...

Two Myanmar air bases come under attack - reports

Unidentified attackers launched assaults on two Myanmar air bases on Thursday, with blasts reported at one base and rocket fire seen at another, media and a witness said.The attacks come after three months of turmoil in Myanmar triggered by...

Top ULFA(I) militant shot dead by security forces in Assam

A top ULFA I militant was killed during an encounter with security forces in Bongaigaon district of Assam on Thursday and one of his aides arrested, state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.In a series of tweets, Mahanty also said that the bann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021