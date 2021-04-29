Indian IT guy turns dreams into reality - Listen to his first single - Kaifiyat

Left Menu

It is never easy to pursue your passion, but this Indian IT guy based in Dallas, Texas followed his dream and released his first Hindi single, Kaifiyat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:03 IST
Vaibhav Sheth, the voice behind the beautiful song Kaifiyat. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/SRV Media): It is never easy to pursue your passion, but this Indian IT guy based in Dallas, Texas followed his dream and released his first Hindi single, Kaifiyat. Vaibhav Sheth, the talented voice behind this beautiful song is an exceptional budding artist. His journey is inspiring to say the least. In 2017, he collaborated and worked on songs with other musicians, and finally, is set to take the world by storm with his first single Kaifiyat, which premiered on April 2, 2021.

The song was released across streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Saavn, Amazon Prime Music, Soundcloud, and Wynk, reaching out to a large audience. On YouTube, the music video garnered more than 50,000 views and 150 plus comments within three weeks. He also has an Instagram following of almost 5.5k and a Twitter following of over 1.5k. These numbers are only growing steadily, and don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Although he always wanted to be a singer, he set that wish aside to carry out family responsibilities and took up IT as a career. However, it is not easy to ignore what you love, so Vaibhav did not give up on his passion. He performed numerous gigs in and around his city and his dedication towards music was recognized by many. Whilst living in Texas, USA, Vaibhav did not lose touch with his Indian roots. The song is a soulful Hindi number, both sung and composed by Vaibhav himself. In 4 minutes and 19 seconds, he presents a score that proves to be a perfect blend of melodies, a powerful, bold voice that exudes confidence, along with intense backing vocals and harmonies, all of which convenes together and makes you want to hit that repeat button, and revel in the emotions and rawness his voice holds.

Vaibhav Sheth, the harmonious songster behind Kaifiyat, says, "Kaifiyat has been extremely special to me, as this is a step forward for me to array into the world of music professionally. With the music scene changing constantly, I wanted to make something that has a bit of an old-world charm. For me, the melody and the lyrics of a song are the most important." During this journey, Vaibhav was fortunate to meet and work with esteemed, renowned names in the music industry like Saif Ali Khan, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Richa Sharma, Neha Kakkar, Ayushman Khurana, Atif Aslam, Mika Singh, and many more.

Now not only is Vaibhav a musician and a singer, but also an RJ. His talk show 'Conversation Unplugged' features celebrity guests who talk about their experiences and journey in the world of entertainment. Vaibhav's passion and love for music and all that he creates are what defines his journey towards success. The extraordinary artist has set his heart on taking over the entire world with his soulful music. The pursuit of his dreams stands as an example of what dedication and hard work can bring about. Vaibhav believes that work doesn't feel like work if one loves doing it. He encourages people to stop sitting on their childhood dreams and start actively achieving them, just like he did.

Listen to Vaibhav's latest single Kaifiyat here: (https://www.youtube.com/embed/uLwJZsm77wI) This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

