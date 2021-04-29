Hindustan Unilever reports 13 pc rise in Q4 consolidated net at Rs 2,190 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,190 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, riding on strong volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,938 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

The company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 12,542 crore, as against Rs 12,235 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal 2020-21, the company said its consolidated net profit was at Rs 7,999 crore, as compared to Rs 6,756 crore in 2019-20, a growth of 18 per cent.

Consolidated total income for FY21 was at Rs 47,438 crore, as against Rs 40,415 crore in FY20, the company said.

''Our in-quarter performance was strong on both the top-line and bottom-line. Despite challenging times, in FY'21 our business ecosystem has withstood the disruption and demonstrated agility and resilience across the value chain,'' HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said.

He further said, ''we have delivered on our multi-stakeholder business model. Our purpose-led brands and capabilities were further strengthened during the year and this positions us well to serve our consumers during this turbulent period.'' The company's focus firmly remains behind delivering volume-led competitive growth, Mehta added.

''The recent surge in COVID cases is of serious concern and ensuring safety and wellbeing of people remains our top priority,'' he said adding HUL would continue to work closely with governments, health authorities and its partners to support the needs of the society and the nation to overcome this adversity.

