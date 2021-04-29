Inox Leisure reports Rs 93.69 cr loss in Q4

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 93.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the film exhibition business.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 82.15 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations declined 75.66 per cent to Rs 90.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 371.58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing.

Siddharth Jain, Director – Inox Group, said the advent of COVID-19 has left a severe impact on the company's FY21 performance.

''Just when the industry had started witnessing the fervour in Q4, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases has emerged as a cause of concern. Despite the pandemic, we have continued the addition of news cinemas in FY21,'' he added.

Inox Leisure at present operates 648 screens across 153 multiplexes in 69 cities.

Shares of Inox Leisure were trading per cent 1.78 lower at Rs 272.50 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)