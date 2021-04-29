Left Menu

Laurus Labs Q4 net profit zooms nearly 3-fold to Rs 297 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Laurus Labs said in a regulatory filing. For the financial year ended March 2021, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 984 crore while the revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,814 crore, Laurus Labs said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:35 IST
Laurus Labs Q4 net profit zooms nearly 3-fold to Rs 297 cr

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Thursday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.92 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of robust performance in all divisions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Laurus Labs said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,411.93 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 839.14 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. For the financial year ended March 2021, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 984 crore while the revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,814 crore, Laurus Labs said. ''FY2021 was an extraordinary year for Laurus Labs and another year of strong progress for us. We delivered a strong performance in all divisions, and we are very confident in strengthening on it further in FY 2022,'' Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said. The Board of Directors have approved the payment of an interim dividend of Re 0.80 per share, the filing said. Shares of Laurus Labs closed at Rs 458.05 on BSE, down 3.46 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, 100 thatched houses destroyed in a fire at Dimapur

One person was charred to death and more than 100 thatched houses were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out at Burma camp in Nagalands Dimapur district, a fire department official said on Thursday.The fire broke out on Wednesday m...

Cricket-Zampa, Richardson reach Australia after leaving IPL amid COVID crisis

Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson arrived home in Australia on Thursday, cutting short their Indian Premier League IPL stints amid growing concerns over Indias COVID-19 crisis.The pair, plus compatriot Andrew Ty...

Millions of Dutch tulips bloom again, in a spectacle few will see

With dazzling displays of color including tulips in purple, yellow, and crimson, the Keukenhof flower garden outside The Hague usually rivals Amsterdams top museums as one of the Netherlands biggest tourist attractions. This year, for the s...

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travellers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.People entering Italy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021