Laurus Labs Q4 net profit zooms nearly 3-fold to Rs 297 cr

Drug firm Laurus Labs on Thursday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.92 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of robust performance in all divisions. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Laurus Labs said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,411.93 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 839.14 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. For the financial year ended March 2021, the net profit of the company stood at Rs 984 crore while the revenue from operations came in at Rs 4,814 crore, Laurus Labs said. ''FY2021 was an extraordinary year for Laurus Labs and another year of strong progress for us. We delivered a strong performance in all divisions, and we are very confident in strengthening on it further in FY 2022,'' Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said. The Board of Directors have approved the payment of an interim dividend of Re 0.80 per share, the filing said. Shares of Laurus Labs closed at Rs 458.05 on BSE, down 3.46 per cent from its previous close.

