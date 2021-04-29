Coca Cola pledges Rs 50cr towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits in India

Coca Cola pledges Rs 50cr towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits in IndiaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:46 IST
Beverage maker Coca Cola India on Thursday committed Rs 50 crore funds towards facilitating COVID-19 vaccination, providing safety kits among others, that will benefit 10 lakh people.
''As efforts accelerate nationwide to provide relief from the devastation of the second wave of the coronavirus, Coca-Cola in India has committed Rs 50 crore to augment the nation's effort in combating the crisis and containing the spread of the pandemic,'' the company said in a statement.
The initial contribution of Rs 50 crore is towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits, creating awareness, and distributing beverages to the country's front line, to positively impact over 10 lakh Indians, it said.
To stand in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has created a special “Stop the Spread” fund worldwide.
This fund will be channelised towards facilitating vaccine distribution, COVID safety kits (PPE - masks, gloves, sanitizer) and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of pandemic, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
