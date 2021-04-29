Czech shops to wait another week before re-openings

All Czech retail shops will "definitely" re-open from May 10, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter on Thursday, with the expected lifting of restrictions on stores to come a week later than the government had first sought.

The government had wanted to include shops, if the weekly COVID-19 infection rate fell to a desired target, in the next stage of its easing of lockdown restrictions on May 3, when hair salons and other services will be allowed to resume operations.

