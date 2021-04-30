Left Menu

Sewa International sends 2,184 oxygen concentrators to India

PTI | Houston | Updated: 30-04-2021 06:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 06:57 IST
Sewa International sends 2,184 oxygen concentrators to India

Houston-based Indian-American non-profit body Sewa International, which has raised nearly USD8 million towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India, has dispatched the first batch of 2,184 oxygen concentrators from Atlanta.

The organisation has also ramped up its social media fund-raising goal from the earlier USD5 million to USD10 million now.

Sewa said the oxygen concentrators left Atlanta for New Delhi by air on Thursday. United Parcel Service (UPS) Foundation is carrying the cargo free of cost, it added.

''Thanks to UPS Foundation for carrying our cargo free of cost, making all arrangements, and giving full cooperation to move the material. India team has lined up supply chain to efficiently distribute this across the country,'' Sewa International said in a Facebook post.

''Our hearts and prayers go out to India. We are working with our partners to deliver much needed medical equipment. First shipment of over 2,000 oxygen concentrators for Sewa International are on their way,'' the UPS Foundation tweeted.

Gitesh Desai, a spokesperson of Sewa International, said the oxygen concentrators were procured using donations from Indian-Americans to help India fight this crisis.

''Sewa is in the process of building a digital helpdesk to provide critical information on ambulance services, hospital bed availability and blood and medicinal supplies to people,'' Desai further said.

Sewa International said it has volunteers working both in the US and India, coordinating the work of raising funds, procuring medical equipment supplies, and getting these to hospitals and institutions.

Its volunteers in India are preparing essential supply kits to distribute to low-income families. Each kit contains groceries, basic medicines, masks, sanitisers and hygiene supplies, it added.

Responding to the overwhelming support Sewa received for their Facebook fund-raising campaign, the NGO's Marketing and Fund Development vice-president, Sandeep Khadkekar, said, ''We are deeply moved by the response we have received from all of you for our fundraiser. Sewa appreciates your willingness to donate for a cause that would save many lives in India.'' ''The Facebook fund-raising campaign has had such traction as Facebook is working with us to boost this initiative to ensure that Sewa International leverages the trust people have in us,'' said Viswanath Koppaka, the NGO's director of marketing.

''We have about 85, 000 donors who have supported our Facebook campaign, and it has been a challenge to keep them in the loop of all the work going on behind the scenes. But we also have energetic volunteers pitching in, working late into the night, to do all that needs to be done to keep people informed,'' he added.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna thanked UPS for its efforts.

''I had a terrific call this afternoon with Penny Naas, President International Public Affairs at UPS. She told me of their commitment to deliver oxygen and vaccines to India and to many other nations. Thank you, UPS, for your leadership during this public health crisis,'' Khanna tweeted.

New York-based American India Foundation (AIF) said 500 oxygen concentrators are en route to Delhi to swiftly shore up supplies of oxygen in India's capital.

AIF is responding to the oxygen SOS by the Delhi government, and the concentrators are expected to reach in the next three days, the foundation said.

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton issued a fundraising appeal on behalf of the AIF and other non-profit bodies.

''India is facing a surge of COVID cases that threatens to leave as many as 1 million people dead over the next few months. If you can, consider pitching in to organizations helping patients and frontline workers, like American India Foundation or others listed here,'' Clinton said in a Facebook post.

The VHP of America has sent a charter flight from Chicago carrying life-saving oxygen generators and medical equipment to India.

The New York Times on Thursday released a list of NGOs through which Indian-Americans can send relief materials or donate for COVID-19 efforts in India.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a Democratic party leader from California, announced a grassroots level initiative with hundreds of volunteers, calling people in India to follow social distancing protocols, wear masks, stay indoors and avoid all gatherings for the next 8-12 weeks.

''This will help reduce the load on the broken medical system,'' Bhutoria said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

India has recorded the worlds sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. Scientists are studying what led to an unexpec...

Indian envoy interacts with US business community on COVID-19 relief efforts

Indias Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held an interaction with members of the business community on the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.The virtual meeting was hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday....

Former Trump lawyer Giuliani denies representing Ukrainians

Donald Trumps former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani denied on Thursday he had ever represented a Ukrainian national, a day after federal agents searched his Manhattan apartment and office as part of a probe into his business dealings in Ukra...

Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs

Five people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga and the shooting of a dog walker during the pets abduction in Hollywood earlier this year, authorities said on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021