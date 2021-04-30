Left Menu

Ships, equipment in place to remove oil from stricken tanker in China

Ships and equipment needed to remove the remaining cargo from a stricken oil tanker near the Chinese port city of Qingdao are in place and work is expected to start later on Friday as weather conditions have improved, a maritime official told Reuters.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 09:52 IST
Ships, equipment in place to remove oil from stricken tanker in China
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ships and equipment needed to remove the remaining cargo from a stricken oil tanker near the Chinese port city of Qingdao are in place and work is expected to start later on Friday as weather conditions have improved, a maritime official told Reuters. The number of ships deployed for the oil spill clean-up has also risen to 21, the official from China's Maritime Safety Administration said, three days after hundreds of tonnes of oil spilled into the Yellow Sea following a collision in dense fog.

Ships are prohibited from entering a 5-mile (8-km) radius from the stricken vessel, according to a notice from the Maritime Safety Administration. Strong winds and foggy weather hampered plans to start work on removing the cargo on Thursday. While weather conditions improved on Friday morning, the official cautioned that changes in weather later in the day may make operations more challenging.

The size of the spill from the Liberia-flagged tanker A Symphony was revised down to about 400 tonnes (2,920 barrels) on Thursday, from the original estimate of 500 tonnes. The tanker was at anchor when a collision took place with the bulk carrier Sea Justice on Tuesday.

The impact caused a breach in a cargo tank and a ballast tank onboard A Symphony and some of the cargo spilled into the Yellow Sea, Goodwood Ship Management said in a statement on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Amid COVID-19, food crisis in Pakistan, Shiv Sena terms Imran Khan incapable

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, the Shiv Sena said that despite being a nuclear weapon state, it is a unable to fend for its own population as the coronavirus situation in the country continues to worsen. In an editorial in its mou...

Researchers reveal how brain flexibly processes complex information

Human decision-making depends on the flexible processing of complex information, but how the brain may adapt processing to momentary task demands has remained unclear. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development have now...

Pentagon preparing for Taliban attacks during US withdrawal

The Pentagon is preparing for possible Taliban attacks on US and coalition forces as they withdraw from Afghanistan, a prospect that complicates the outlook for winding down Americas longest war.May 1 was the date all US and other foreign f...

BNP Paribas beats expectations in Q1 as equity trading rebounds

Frances BNP Paribas on Friday reported a better than expected first-quarter profit, helped by lower provisions for pandemic-related bad loans and a rebound in its equity trading business. The eurozones biggest listed lender said net profit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021