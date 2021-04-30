Left Menu

Equity indices trade lower, banking stocks hit

Key equity indices slipped during early hours on Friday due to an unabated rise in Covid cases and unfavourable global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:24 IST
Equity indices trade lower, banking stocks hit
HDFC Bank dropped by 2.9 pc on Friday morning to Rs 1,430 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Key equity indices slipped during early hours on Friday due to an unabated rise in Covid cases and unfavourable global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 396 points or 0.8 per cent at 49,370 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 68 points or 0.46 per cent to 14,827.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty financial service slipping by 1.4 per cent, private bank by 0.9 per cent and auto by 0.4 per cent. But Nifty metal rose by 1.3 per cent and pharma by 0.6 per cent. HDFC Bank dropped by 2.9 per cent to Rs 1,430 per share while ICICI Bank cracked by 1.3 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 0.9 per cent.

The other major losers were HDFC, Hindustan Lever, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki. However, ONGC, Wipro, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco and Adani Ports were in the green zone. Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped but world stocks held near a record high after strong US economic data fuelled investors' appetite for risk.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent while China's CSI 300 lost 0.5 per cent in early trade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Amid COVID-19, food crisis in Pakistan, Shiv Sena terms Imran Khan incapable

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, the Shiv Sena said that despite being a nuclear weapon state, it is a unable to fend for its own population as the coronavirus situation in the country continues to worsen. In an editorial in its mou...

Researchers reveal how brain flexibly processes complex information

Human decision-making depends on the flexible processing of complex information, but how the brain may adapt processing to momentary task demands has remained unclear. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development have now...

Pentagon preparing for Taliban attacks during US withdrawal

The Pentagon is preparing for possible Taliban attacks on US and coalition forces as they withdraw from Afghanistan, a prospect that complicates the outlook for winding down Americas longest war.May 1 was the date all US and other foreign f...

BNP Paribas beats expectations in Q1 as equity trading rebounds

Frances BNP Paribas on Friday reported a better than expected first-quarter profit, helped by lower provisions for pandemic-related bad loans and a rebound in its equity trading business. The eurozones biggest listed lender said net profit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021