CtrlS Datacenters partners with India's leading Life Insurance Company for strategic technology solutions

HYDERABAD, India, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CtrlS Datacenters, Asia's largest rated-4 hyperscale data center and managed services player recently collaborated with Canara HSBC Oriental Bank Of Commerce Life Insurance as a strategic technology partner to enhance their overall technology infrastructure resilience by deciding to operate out of one of CtrlS data center facilities thereby supporting and enabling the life insurer's overall digital transformation journey. The Company aims to provide seamless customer experience round the clock to its customers and therefore has been investing in upgrading the entire technology landscape including the architecture and infrastructure over the last couple of years.

The data center facilities provided by CtrlS are designed to respond to the increasing demand of hyperscalers and mission critical applications backed by its operational excellence framework, zero downtime DC architecture, 6 to 9 zone military grade security, to address the non-negotiable technology mandate of businesses today.

CtrlS has proven experience in powering 3 of the World's Top 5 hyperscalers and 30 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The unique value proposition offered by CtrlS which led to its selection include industry best uptime SLA of 99.995%, hyperscale rated-4 data centers which are found to be fault-tolerant and can scale on demand and operate round-the-clock without disruption, carrier-neutral DC facilities, industry lowest PUE of 1.35, interconnectivity with a large ecosystem of ISPs, Telcos, CDN players, e-commerce players, banks, payment gateways and internet exchanges thereby reducing the latency, 100% redundancy in meet-me-rooms to ensure zero network outage. Another factor that tilted the choice in its favor included aspects such as all its datacenters being LEED Platinum Certified Green Datacenters USGBC and designed to eliminate carbon footprint. Thus, CtrlS became the partner-of-choice for this insurance company to seamlessly migrate from the legacy systems to a new state-of-the-art infrastructure.

''We are delighted to partner with CtrlS who are helping us to make our technology assets more resilient through which we aim to provide state of the art stable, scalable & secure systems to our customers as well as our partners. As a company, we are keen to invest in our digital assets and provide an ecosystem which is more fault tolerant or resilient thereby supporting our overall digital expansion agenda,'' said Mr. Sachin Dutta, Chief Operating Officer, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance.

With this new technological integration, powered by CtrlS, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance will reap in benefits such as enhanced stability, scalability, security thereby making the organization digitally progressive and resilient.

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS, said, ''We warmly welcome Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance to our customer family and thank them for the trust reposted in us by selecting us as their strategic technology partner. This partnership further strengthens our perceived position as the most trusted digital transformation provider in the BFSI sector. He further added, ''Today, CtrlS, is an established hyperscale data center provider in India, and has been addressing the critical technology needs of the BFSI community, especially banking and insurance. Canara HSBC OBC Life's migration to our data center is a visionary step forward in their IT transformation journey and we are delighted to be their long term strategic technology partner of choice.'' About CtrlS: CtrlS is Asia's Largest Rated 4 Hyperscale Data Center provider, serving 60 of the Fortune 500 Companies including 4,000 customers worldwide operating one million square feet of data center space spread across seven data centers located in Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The company is in the process of building addition 5 million square feet of Rated-4 Hyperscale data center facilities in the country. The company operates LEED Platinum v4 O+M data center facilities (Green Data Centers) and powers mission critical applications across sectors including BFSI, Telecom, E-Commerce, IT/ITeS, Hypercalers, Healthcare, Retail, Utilities among others.

