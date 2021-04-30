Left Menu

Air France flights to Shanghai suspended from May 10 after COVID cases

Positive tests on arriving passengers lead to automatic flight suspensions under Chinese rules established last year with the easing of international flight curbs. "These are the Chinese rules and we will of course abide by them," an Air France spokesman said, adding that the airline enforced "very strict testing requirements" ahead of departure.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:50 IST
Air France flights to Shanghai suspended from May 10 after COVID cases
Representative Picture Image Credit: Wikimedia

China said on Friday that Air France's weekly passenger service to Shanghai would be suspended for two weeks starting on May 10, after six passengers on a flight this month tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers arrived on an April 20 flight operated by the carrier, which is part of airline group Air France-KLM, China's Civil Aviation Administration said in its announcement. Positive tests on arriving passengers lead to automatic flight suspensions under Chinese rules established last year with the easing of international flight curbs.

"These are the Chinese rules and we will of course abide by them," an Air France spokesman said, adding that the airline enforced "very strict testing requirements" ahead of departure. Both affected flights will be maintained for cargo only on the outbound Paris-Shanghai journey and still carry passengers on the return leg in compliance with the rules, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says he does not expect results from next UN-led Cyprus talks

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he does not believe a United Nations-led meeting on restarting peace talks for the ethnically split Cyprus will yield results. On Thursday, the UN and the three guarantor nations in the Medite...

SC order on aspects related to COVID care management to be uploaded on its website on Saturday.

SC order on aspects related to COVID care management to be uploaded on its website on Saturday....

Europe's economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead

Europes economy shrank 0.6 per cent in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery - and underlined how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the c...

Credit Suisse crisis worst yet for banking veteran Horta-Osorio

Credit Suisses new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said he sees the scale of problems facing Switzerlands second-largest bank as representing his biggest challenge yet. Horta-Osorio, who was approved by Credit Suisse shareholders as chairman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021