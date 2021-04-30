Left Menu

Shriram Housing Finance to reimburse cost of vaccination for customers

From May 1, those above 18 years of age will be allowed to get the vaccine.The housing finance company has a network of over 80 branches.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:58 IST
Mortgage lender Shriram Housing Finance (SHFL) on Friday said it will bear the cost of vaccination of COVID-19 for all its 20,000 customers.

The company, which focuses on affordable housing finance, had earlier announced to reimburse the costs of vaccination for its employees.

“Customers in the affordable housing space are not very well off and for them, even the small sum to be incurred in vaccination through private players can become a big deterrent. This initiative will take out the dissonance and enable customers to take affordability out of the equation when they make the vaccination decision,” the company's managing director and Chief Executive Officer Ravi Subramanian said in a release.

The government has already rolled out a vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age. From May 1, those above 18 years of age will be allowed to get the vaccine.

The housing finance company has a network of over 80 branches. It has an asset under management (AUM) of around 4,000 crore and a net worth of Rs 575 crore as of March 2021.

