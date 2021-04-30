Left Menu

Jio Platforms Q4 net profit zooms 47.5% to Rs 3,508 crore

JPL Jio Platforms closed its first full year of operations with revenue and EBITDA of Rs 73,503 crore and Rs 32,359 crore, respectively, despite Covid-related challenges, the statement added.

30-04-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jio Platforms on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 3,508 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, a 47.5 per cent jump over the year-ago period, according to a company statement.

Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 18,278 crore, a growth of about 19 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company said its total customer base as on March 31, 2021 stood at 42.62 crore. During the quarter, Jio's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) -- a key metrics for telcos -- was at Rs 138.2 per, lower than Rs 151 clocked in December quarter.

''ARPU for Q4FY21 was Rs 138.2, with sequential decline driven by transition from Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) to Bill and Keep regime effective 1st January 2021, and lower number of days during the quarter,'' the company said in a statement.

Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said: ''Jio has a highly engaged 426 million customer base and remains committed to enhancing digital experiences not only for our existing customers but, for all individuals, households, and enterprises across the country. With its path defining partnerships over the last couple of years, Jio will continue to strive towards making India a premier digital society.'' Ambani noted that Covid has brought forth new challenges for the country, and added that Jio's on-the-ground teams are working tirelessly to address all issues for ensuring seamless customer service. JPL (Jio Platforms) closed its first full year of operations with revenue and EBITDA of Rs 73,503 crore and Rs 32,359 crore, respectively, despite Covid-related challenges, the statement added. For the full year FY21, the net profit was at Rs 12,537 crore.

