Left Menu

Shriram City Union Finance Q4 net nearly doubles to Rs 298 cr

Shriram City Union Finance on Friday reported a nearly two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.28 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended March 2021. The non-banking finance company said it has considered an additional expected credit loss provision of Rs 117 crore and Rs 283 crore on account of COVID-19 during the quarter and year ended March 2021, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:53 IST
Shriram City Union Finance Q4 net nearly doubles to Rs 298 cr

Shriram City Union Finance on Friday reported a nearly two-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.28 crore for the last quarter of fiscal ended March 2021. The company's net profit was Rs 150.92 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. Total income in Q4 FY21 was slightly up at Rs 1,599.64 crore as against Rs 1,547.59 crore earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing. The non-banking finance company said it has considered an additional expected credit loss provision of Rs 117 crore and Rs 283 crore on account of COVID-19 during the quarter and year ended March 2021, respectively. The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for the fiscal. Stock of the company closed 2.48 per cent lower at Rs 1,409.60 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...

MP: Janata curfew extended in Indore till May 7

Janata curfew has been extended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh till May 7 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.The order was issued under section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh, he added.The urban areas of the di...

Boeing announces $10 mn assistance package for India's fight against COVID-19

US aerospace major Boeing on Friday announced a USD 10 million about Rs 74 crore emergency assistance package for India to support the countrys response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.The assistance from Boeing will be directed to o...

Sikkim logs record 205 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Sikkim, which was last year among the states least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded its highest single-day spike of 205 fresh cases on Friday, which pushed the tally to 7,952, the health department said in its bulletin.One more f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021